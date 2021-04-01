Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,010 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.13 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $525,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,203,870. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.