Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research note published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.62.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $214.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $145.31 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day moving average is $210.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

