Credit Suisse Group Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $202.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $192.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.13. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The stock has a market cap of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.