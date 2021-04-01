Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Shares of REGI opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

