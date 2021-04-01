Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ:CRSA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRSA opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. Crescent Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

In other Crescent Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 1,472.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,927 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,123,000.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

