Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

CRTO stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. Criteo has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

