Critical Survey: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) vs. CNOOC (NYSE:CEO)

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 6.81, meaning that its stock price is 581% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNOOC has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and CNOOC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNOOC 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 7,916.03%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than CNOOC.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulfport Energy and CNOOC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.07 CNOOC $33.50 billion 1.62 $8.77 billion $19.68 6.19

CNOOC has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNOOC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of CNOOC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and CNOOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -311.10% 8.08% 2.83% CNOOC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CNOOC beats Gulfport Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had 4.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 10 MMbbl of oil; and 2,291 Bcf of natural gas and 32 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

CNOOC Company Profile

There is no company description available for CNOOC Ltd.

