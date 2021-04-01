Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 293.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 32.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $18,541.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 293.6% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 124% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

