Cryptobuyer Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $452,932.35 and $38.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 46.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00051386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.59 or 0.00642018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

