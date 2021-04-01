CryptoEnergy (CNRG) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

CryptoEnergy (CURRENCY:CNRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. CryptoEnergy has a market capitalization of $445,910.84 and approximately $219.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy coin can now be bought for $16.10 or 0.00027190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00051523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.81 or 0.00643199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00068978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026087 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About CryptoEnergy

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

