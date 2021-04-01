CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Cut by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,351,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $98.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.