CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Decreased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $98.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

