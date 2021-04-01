CustomContractNetwork Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 112.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 78.1% against the US dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $187,420.63 and approximately $19.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00335269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000779 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.