CUTcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $34.24 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $34.24 million and approximately $2,651.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00050064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00248228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003113 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00018377 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 137,086,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,086,232 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

