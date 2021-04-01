CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts Sells 73,433 Shares

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CVS opened at $75.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

