CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Black Knight by 13.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 23,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

