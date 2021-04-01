CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.32. The stock had a trading volume of 551,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,280,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.