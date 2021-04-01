CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $21.32 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.77. The stock had a trading volume of 439,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,777,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.