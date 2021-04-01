CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 3,596 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sanofi by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after purchasing an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 610,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $49.56. 17,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

