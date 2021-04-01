CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AT&T by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 854,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,832,230. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

