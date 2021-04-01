CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have commented on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

CBAY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 603,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,245. The company has a market cap of $321.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

