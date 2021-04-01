CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

CTMX opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $500.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

