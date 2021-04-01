DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.86 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after acquiring an additional 305,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 272,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

