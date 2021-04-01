DA Davidson Raises Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target to $35.00

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1,090.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

