DA Davidson Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,032,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 94,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banner by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

