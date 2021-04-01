DA Davidson Weighs in on First Community Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $19.95 on Thursday. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Community by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Community by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

