DA Davidson Weighs in on Renasant Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

