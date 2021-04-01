Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.41 ($82.84).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €76.01 ($89.42) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €24.30 ($28.59) and a 52 week high of €74.72 ($87.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €57.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

