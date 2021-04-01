Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DDAIF stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 526.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $89.82.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

