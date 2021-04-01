DAOBet Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $28.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,804.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.61 or 0.00924442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00372200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00052856 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002066 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

