Darcy Joel Harrod Sells 2,770 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at C$203,255.

Darcy Joel Harrod also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finning International alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total transaction of C$25,505.24.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$13.66 and a one year high of C$35.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.28.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.