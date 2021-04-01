Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.