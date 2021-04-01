Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

