David Golub Purchases 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,327.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, David Golub bought 300 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230.00.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

