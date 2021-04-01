DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCCPF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of DCC stock remained flat at $$81.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16. DCC has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $91.85.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

