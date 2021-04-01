Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 286,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,206,000.

NASDAQ:DCRB opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.95.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

