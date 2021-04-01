DeFiner (FIN) Reaches Market Cap of $15.92 Million

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. DeFiner has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiner has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.00812519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00048375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029337 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,203,596 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org.

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.