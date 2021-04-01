Dego Finance (DEGO) Tops One Day Volume of $31.69 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Dego Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.65 or 0.00029840 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $151.95 million and approximately $31.69 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00320293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.00765225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Dego Finance Token Profile

Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 tokens. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance.

Dego Finance Token Trading

