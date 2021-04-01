Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Delcath Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 672,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,432. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

