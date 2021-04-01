Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WILYY stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

WILYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.