Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,035.59

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,035.59 ($39.66) and traded as high as GBX 3,296 ($43.06). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,268 ($42.70), with a volume of 157,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,276.30 ($42.81).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,038.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 52.45 ($0.69) dividend. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.05%.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 4,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, for a total transaction of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

