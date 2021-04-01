Desjardins Boosts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to $22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Savaria from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Savaria currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Savaria has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

