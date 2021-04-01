Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €70.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

EPA SAN opened at €84.25 ($99.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.82. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

