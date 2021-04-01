Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 28,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,435,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,585,000 after buying an additional 380,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.12. 2,567,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

