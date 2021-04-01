Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.06 ($53.01).

DWNI stock opened at €39.78 ($46.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of €39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.07.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

