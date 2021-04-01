DEXTools 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $381,297.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. DEXTools has a total market cap of $68.48 million and $381,297.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00328009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.73 or 0.00798809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00047763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028460 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,146,988 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

