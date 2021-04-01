DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Tim Stacey Sells 5,280 Shares

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total value of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

DFS opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Thursday. DFS Furniture plc has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.50. The company has a market cap of £705.38 million and a P/E ratio of -27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

