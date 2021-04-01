Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,619. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.