DIGG Market Cap Hits $49.60 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $49.60 million and $1.15 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $40,160.70 or 0.68010297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00064123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.84 or 0.00351961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.82 or 0.00800694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00089076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00048150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028973 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.