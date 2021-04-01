Digitex City One Day Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.00640929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com.

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

